Atul Greentech and Amara Raja Electrify Indian EV Market with Strategic Partnership

Atul Greentech, an arm of mobility firm Atul Auto, has forged an alliance with battery manufacturer Amara Raja to kick-start the development and supply of electric vehicle batteries and chargers. This collaboration is set to bolster India's shift towards electric mobility.

The agreement, focusing on the creation of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs and chargers, marks a significant step towards enhancing Atul Greentech's offerings in the e-mobility sector. In line with India's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative, the partnership will also involve developing advanced chemistry cells.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Amara Raja's subsidiaries and Atul Greentech in Ahmedabad. Battery production is slated for Amara Raja's Giga Corridor facility in Telangana. Leaders from both companies express optimism about their enhanced product portfolio and shared commitment to India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)