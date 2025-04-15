Left Menu

Atul Greentech and Amara Raja Electrify Indian EV Market with Strategic Partnership

Atul Greentech, a subsidiary of Atul Auto, partners with Amara Raja to develop and supply electric vehicle batteries. The partnership involves creating Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs and advanced chemistry cells to support India's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' vision. Production will occur at Amara Raja's Telangana facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:11 IST
Atul Greentech and Amara Raja Electrify Indian EV Market with Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Atul Greentech, an arm of mobility firm Atul Auto, has forged an alliance with battery manufacturer Amara Raja to kick-start the development and supply of electric vehicle batteries and chargers. This collaboration is set to bolster India's shift towards electric mobility.

The agreement, focusing on the creation of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery packs and chargers, marks a significant step towards enhancing Atul Greentech's offerings in the e-mobility sector. In line with India's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative, the partnership will also involve developing advanced chemistry cells.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Amara Raja's subsidiaries and Atul Greentech in Ahmedabad. Battery production is slated for Amara Raja's Giga Corridor facility in Telangana. Leaders from both companies express optimism about their enhanced product portfolio and shared commitment to India's energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025