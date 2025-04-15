MoEngage Revolutionizes Customer Engagement with RCS Integration

Bengaluru, India, April 15, 2025 – MoEngage, a leader in customer engagement platforms, has launched native support for RCS for Business. This venture enables businesses to send rich, interactive messages through native Messages applications on Android and Apple devices in select markets, enhancing the user experience.

Marketers can utilize rich single-card messages with verified branding, rich media, and various actionable buttons, aiming to boost campaign engagement. RCS as a channel offers measurable business metrics including read rates and clicks, and provides fallback options like SMS for seamless communication, maximizing reach and efficiency.

MoEngage's RCS integration enables sophisticated personalization and orchestration across industries. Retailers, travel companies, financial institutions, and e-commerce platforms can leverage this tool to enhance customer satisfaction, making communications more interactive and effective, as affirmed by MoEngage's leadership.

