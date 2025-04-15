Left Menu

HMD Unveils Feature Phones with Music Focus and Cricket Partnership

HMD launches the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music phones, featuring dedicated music controls and long-lasting batteries. Partnering with Rajasthan Royals, HMD strengthens its cricket association in India. The phones aim to offer innovative mobile solutions at competitive prices, enhancing user experience with music and payment features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:07 IST
HMD Unveils Feature Phones with Music Focus and Cricket Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Human Mobile Devices unveiled its latest feature phones, the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, targeting music enthusiasts. Equipped with dedicated music controls and powerful 2500mAh batteries, these devices promise an immersive audio experience, extended battery life, and durable design.

To strengthen its presence in India, HMD has renewed its collaboration with IPL team Rajasthan Royals. The partnership underscores HMD's dedication to engaging with cricket-loving consumers while offering innovative mobile solutions tailored to Indian market needs.

Priced competitively at ₹1,899 and ₹2,399, the phones come with integrated UPI payment options and text-to-speech capabilities in English and Hindi. The launch hints at HMD's plans to introduce an entry-level 5G smartphone soon, further expanding high-speed connectivity options for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025