HMD Unveils Feature Phones with Music Focus and Cricket Partnership

In a significant development, Human Mobile Devices unveiled its latest feature phones, the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, targeting music enthusiasts. Equipped with dedicated music controls and powerful 2500mAh batteries, these devices promise an immersive audio experience, extended battery life, and durable design.

To strengthen its presence in India, HMD has renewed its collaboration with IPL team Rajasthan Royals. The partnership underscores HMD's dedication to engaging with cricket-loving consumers while offering innovative mobile solutions tailored to Indian market needs.

Priced competitively at ₹1,899 and ₹2,399, the phones come with integrated UPI payment options and text-to-speech capabilities in English and Hindi. The launch hints at HMD's plans to introduce an entry-level 5G smartphone soon, further expanding high-speed connectivity options for users.

(With inputs from agencies.)