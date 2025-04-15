Left Menu

Asus Strengthens 'Make-for-India' Focus with New ExpertBook Series

Asus is focusing on 'make-for-India' solutions, which are now global innovations, to boost its commercial PC market share. The new ExpertBook P Series, launched by Asus, demonstrates its commitment to this strategy, offering AI-powered features and durability.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:04 IST
Taiwanese PC giant Asus is strengthening its focus on 'make-for-India' solutions, a strategy that has not only addressed local needs but has also become a global innovation benchmark, according to a senior company official.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of ASUS India, stated that leveraging customer feedback from India has allowed Asus to develop tailored solutions aimed at establishing a stronger foothold in the commercial PC market. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to expanding its reach across the country and launching new flagship products.

On Tuesday, Asus introduced its ExpertBook P Series laptops, targeting businesses and professionals with AI capabilities and robust security features. The series, available on Flipkart from April 2025, starts at Rs 39,990, underscoring Asus's pursuit of market leadership in India.

