Tech Giant TCS Secures Land in Visakhapatnam for Major IT Investment

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has given the green light for the allocation of 21.16 acres of land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Visakhapatnam.

Located on IT Hill Number 3, the site will pave the way for the tech giant to develop a new IT campus, projected to bring forth Rs 1,370 crore in investments and create 12,000 jobs.

The Cabinet also approved Mahamaya Industries Ltd's proposal to expand an integrated steel plant in Vizianagaram, signaling a push for industrial growth across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)