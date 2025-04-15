OpenAI's Ambitious Leap into Social Media Sparks Tensions with Musk

OpenAI is venturing into the social media space with a new network similar to X, according to a report by The Verge citing multiple sources. The potential platform, currently in its prototype stage, focuses on ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed. CEO Sam Altman has been discreetly soliciting feedback about this early-stage project.

The new project could intensify the existing friction between Altman and Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X and a former co-founder of OpenAI. Musk and Altman have been at odds since February when Musk's consortium bid $97.4 billion for control of OpenAI, a proposal that Altman swiftly dismissed. The tension has heightened with lawsuits exchanged over OpenAI's shift to a for-profit model.

An OpenAI social network would position the company against social media giants like Meta, which is also reportedly developing a standalone AI service. Altman has hinted at these competitive moves on X, revealing possible plans to develop a social app in response to Meta's rumored ambitions.

