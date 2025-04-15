Left Menu

OpenAI's Ambitious Leap into Social Media Sparks Tensions with Musk

OpenAI is reportedly working on a social media network similar to X, with an internal prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation. CEO Sam Altman has been gathering feedback and tensions rise with Elon Musk, who has previously attempted a takeover. A legal battle ensues, as competition heats up with Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:17 IST
OpenAI's Ambitious Leap into Social Media Sparks Tensions with Musk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OpenAI is venturing into the social media space with a new network similar to X, according to a report by The Verge citing multiple sources. The potential platform, currently in its prototype stage, focuses on ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed. CEO Sam Altman has been discreetly soliciting feedback about this early-stage project.

The new project could intensify the existing friction between Altman and Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X and a former co-founder of OpenAI. Musk and Altman have been at odds since February when Musk's consortium bid $97.4 billion for control of OpenAI, a proposal that Altman swiftly dismissed. The tension has heightened with lawsuits exchanged over OpenAI's shift to a for-profit model.

An OpenAI social network would position the company against social media giants like Meta, which is also reportedly developing a standalone AI service. Altman has hinted at these competitive moves on X, revealing possible plans to develop a social app in response to Meta's rumored ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025