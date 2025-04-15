OpenAI's Ambitious Leap into Social Media Sparks Tensions with Musk
OpenAI is reportedly working on a social media network similar to X, with an internal prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation. CEO Sam Altman has been gathering feedback and tensions rise with Elon Musk, who has previously attempted a takeover. A legal battle ensues, as competition heats up with Meta.
OpenAI is venturing into the social media space with a new network similar to X, according to a report by The Verge citing multiple sources. The potential platform, currently in its prototype stage, focuses on ChatGPT's image generation capabilities and includes a social feed. CEO Sam Altman has been discreetly soliciting feedback about this early-stage project.
The new project could intensify the existing friction between Altman and Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X and a former co-founder of OpenAI. Musk and Altman have been at odds since February when Musk's consortium bid $97.4 billion for control of OpenAI, a proposal that Altman swiftly dismissed. The tension has heightened with lawsuits exchanged over OpenAI's shift to a for-profit model.
An OpenAI social network would position the company against social media giants like Meta, which is also reportedly developing a standalone AI service. Altman has hinted at these competitive moves on X, revealing possible plans to develop a social app in response to Meta's rumored ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
