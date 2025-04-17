Left Menu

Whale TV and TPV Team Up to Launch Smart TVs in Asia

Whale TV, an independent TV operating system maker, partners with TPV to introduce new TV models across Asia in May 2025. The collaboration includes profit-sharing on monetization. The first models will feature Whale OS 3, later upgraded to Whale OS 10, offering personalized viewing and AI-powered voice features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:55 IST
Whale TV, a leader in independent TV operating systems, has announced a strategic partnership with TPV to bring new smart TV models to the Asian market by May 2025. This move is part of a broader collaboration that will see TPV participate in Whale's Profit Sharing Program, sharing revenue generated through Whale-powered devices.

The initial product launch will include 32'' and 43'' TV models, which will feature the existing Whale OS 3 with an upcoming upgrade to Whale OS 10. The new operating system will enhance user experience by offering personalized viewing options and AI-powered recommendations, along with voice control capabilities through Whale AI Voice.

Whale TV aims to make entertainment easily accessible by integrating both streamed and broadcast content on its platform. Consumers can download a variety of streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube, or enjoy free content via Whale TV+. With its headquarters in Singapore, Whale TV has expanded globally, collaborating with over 400 TV brands and engaging 43.5 million active TVs monthly.

