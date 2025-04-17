Sify's Grand Data Center: Powering Tamil Nadu's Tech Future

In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's tech infrastructure, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a sprawling data center campus established by Sify in Siruseri on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility, set up with a hefty investment of Rs 1882 crore, promises to create approximately 1,000 direct job opportunities in the region, according to officials.

With Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in attendance, the 130 MW AI-ready data center highlights the government's commitment to advancing the state's technological capabilities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)