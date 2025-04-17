Left Menu

Sify's Grand Data Center: Powering Tamil Nadu's Tech Future

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a data center campus by Sify in Siruseri, established with an investment of Rs 1882 crore. Set to create 1,000 direct jobs, this 130 MW AI-ready facility aims to boost the local economy and technological infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Tamil Nadu's tech infrastructure, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a sprawling data center campus established by Sify in Siruseri on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility, set up with a hefty investment of Rs 1882 crore, promises to create approximately 1,000 direct job opportunities in the region, according to officials.

With Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in attendance, the 130 MW AI-ready data center highlights the government's commitment to advancing the state's technological capabilities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

