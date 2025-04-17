AeroLeads Empowers Indian Startups with Free Access to Cutting-Edge Sales Tools

In a significant move aimed at bolstering India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, AeroLeads, a prominent B2B data platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking offer for startups in the country. The initiative grants free access to its advanced cold email campaign functionality and an array of indispensable sales tools.

AeroLeads, a platform originating from India and gaining worldwide acclaim, provides startups with a competitive advantage. The service amalgamates potent contact discovery, LinkedIn automation, and email marketing features, boasting a database of over 650 million professional contacts.

With free access to tools like a cold email campaign builder and a LinkedIn Chrome plugin, the company is positioned as a cost-efficient alternative to competitors such as ZoomInfo. Startups can leverage advanced features to streamline their sales processes and optimize revenue strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)