AeroLeads Empowers Indian Startups with Free Access to Cutting-Edge Sales Tools
AeroLeads, the renowned B2B data platform, is offering Indian startups free access to its cold email campaign features and various sales tools. Known for its comprehensive database and cost-effective solutions compared to competitors like ZoomInfo, AeroLeads aims to empower emerging businesses by providing essential resources and dedicated support.
In a significant move aimed at bolstering India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, AeroLeads, a prominent B2B data platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking offer for startups in the country. The initiative grants free access to its advanced cold email campaign functionality and an array of indispensable sales tools.
AeroLeads, a platform originating from India and gaining worldwide acclaim, provides startups with a competitive advantage. The service amalgamates potent contact discovery, LinkedIn automation, and email marketing features, boasting a database of over 650 million professional contacts.
With free access to tools like a cold email campaign builder and a LinkedIn Chrome plugin, the company is positioned as a cost-efficient alternative to competitors such as ZoomInfo. Startups can leverage advanced features to streamline their sales processes and optimize revenue strategies.
