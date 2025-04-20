Left Menu

India's Quest for Leadership in the Post-Silicon Era: The Angstrom-Scale Chip Revolution

A team of scientists from IISc proposed to develop angstrom-scale chips using 2D materials like graphene. The initiative seeks RS 500 crore funding to reduce India's reliance on foreign semiconductor technology. The project could position India as a leader in next-generation semiconductors.

Updated: 20-04-2025 14:15 IST
  • India

A team of 30 scientists from the Indian Institute of Science has put forth a groundbreaking proposal to the government, aiming to develop angstrom-scale chips. These chips, expected to be far smaller than the smallest ones currently in production, leverage an innovative class of materials known as 2D Materials.

The proposal was initially submitted in April 2022 and revised in October 2024, promising to replace silicon in semiconductor manufacturing. With a focus on materials such as graphene, this initiative positions itself amid global moves toward 2D semiconductor technology, an area where India could take a leadership role.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is considering the proposal, which requires Rs 500 crore funding over five years. This move could greatly reduce India's semiconductor reliance on foreign tech giants. Meanwhile, global leaders have already invested heavily in similar technologies, highlighting the need for swift action.

