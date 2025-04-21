Left Menu

China's CATL Revolutionizes EVs with Sodium-Ion and Fast-Charging Batteries

Chinese battery giant CATL has launched its sodium-ion battery brand, Naxtra, and introduced the second generation of its Shenxing fast-charging batteries for electric vehicles. The sodium-ion battery could offer a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion variants, while the Shenxing battery supports significant range improvements with rapid charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST
China's CATL Revolutionizes EVs with Sodium-Ion and Fast-Charging Batteries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, China's leading battery manufacturer CATL unveiled its new sodium-ion battery brand, Naxtra, poised for mass production in December. Simultaneously, the company introduced the second iteration of its Shenxing fast-charging battery for electric vehicles, promising impressive range with rapid recharging capabilities.

CATL first launched its sodium-ion battery in 2021, and experts have highlighted sodium's abundance and lower cost compared to traditional battery materials. These batteries have the potential to decrease fire risks in electric vehicles. The new Naxtra battery boasts an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram, rivalling widely-used lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Alongside Naxtra, CATL's Shenxing fast-charging battery can achieve a 520 km range with just a five-minute charge. This year, 67 new electric vehicle models will feature these batteries. In addition, CATL has introduced a dual-battery system akin to dual engines in jets, aimed at enhancing EV safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025