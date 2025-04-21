China's CATL Revolutionizes EVs with Sodium-Ion and Fast-Charging Batteries

On Monday, China's leading battery manufacturer CATL unveiled its new sodium-ion battery brand, Naxtra, poised for mass production in December. Simultaneously, the company introduced the second iteration of its Shenxing fast-charging battery for electric vehicles, promising impressive range with rapid recharging capabilities.

CATL first launched its sodium-ion battery in 2021, and experts have highlighted sodium's abundance and lower cost compared to traditional battery materials. These batteries have the potential to decrease fire risks in electric vehicles. The new Naxtra battery boasts an energy density of 175 watt-hours per kilogram, rivalling widely-used lithium iron phosphate batteries.

Alongside Naxtra, CATL's Shenxing fast-charging battery can achieve a 520 km range with just a five-minute charge. This year, 67 new electric vehicle models will feature these batteries. In addition, CATL has introduced a dual-battery system akin to dual engines in jets, aimed at enhancing EV safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)