Google Settles Major Android Smart TV Market Case with CCI

Google has settled a case with the Competition Commission of India related to unfair practices in the Android Smart TV market. The settlement includes altered agreements with equipment manufacturers and a payment of Rs 20.24 crore, marking a significant case under the amended Competition Act of 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, tech giant Google has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over allegations of unfair practices in the Android Smart TV market. This four-year-old case has concluded with Google agreeing to modify its agreements with Original Equipment Manufacturers and paying a settlement amount of Rs 20.24 crore.

This case marks the first one to be settled under the amended Competition Act of 2023, which introduced new provisions for settlement and commitment. Among the settlement terms, Google will now offer a standalone license for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, removing prior requirements for bundled services.

The settlement, approved by CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and other members, mandates Google to comply with the new terms for five years and submit annual compliance reports. The investigation stemmed from allegations of anti-competitive practices, including Google's dominance in the Android Smart TV and App Store markets in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

