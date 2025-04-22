India's Aerpace Breakthrough: aerRecon ARM-5 Drone Soars to Success

This week, Mumbai-based Aerpace Industries Limited reached a pivotal moment in India's defence technology landscape. The aerospace firm successfully field-tested its latest surveillance drone, the aerRecon ARM-5, underscoring its capability to support defence operations in challenging terrains both domestically and in the UAE.

Tailored to navigate high-altitude and remote regions, the drone excels in reconnoitering sensitive areas without risking human lives. The recent trial demonstrated its versatility, as it achieved vertical takeoffs, landings, and adaptable speed thresholds—all while seamlessly adjusting its surveillance payloads for diverse mission objectives.

Ravi Soni, Aerpace Industries' Executive Director, expressed enthusiasm over this achievement, emphasizing the readiness of India's drone technology for international defence use. This development aligns with Aerpace's aerShield program, targeting defence solutions and furthering ties with UAE-based firms. Aerpace's growth into cargo drones, solar tech, and AI-enhanced systems reflects its commitment to a sustainable, advanced aerial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)