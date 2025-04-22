Increasing Hybrid Threats: Russia's Digital Offensive Against Europe

In a concerning development, the Dutch military intelligence agency, MIVD, announced on Tuesday that Russia has escalated its hybrid attacks targeting Dutch public services and European allies. This admission follows the first recorded Russian cyber sabotage attempt on a Dutch system, marking a significant threat to national security.

The MIVD report highlights Russia's intensified campaigns to sabotage and map critical infrastructure in Europe, threatening everything from internet cables to water and energy supplies. The agency has warned of Russia's continued aggressive actions, which include both cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining European society.

Besides Russia, the report also underscores China as a serious threat, citing Chinese cyber espionage in key industries such as the Dutch semiconductor sector. The combined pressure from these global powers emphasizes the urgent need for Europe to bolster its military capabilities to mitigate vulnerabilities.

