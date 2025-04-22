Left Menu

Renault Launches Cutting-Edge Design Centre in Chennai: A New Era of 'Design in India'

Renault inaugurated the Renault Design Centre Chennai, advancing its 'design in India' initiative. The center will support local design and innovation as part of Renault's transformation strategy. Equipped with modern technologies, it aims to redefine brand positioning in India as part of the company's International Game Plan 2027.

Renault, a leading French carmaker, has taken a significant stride in its 'design in India' vision with the inauguration of the Renault Design Centre Chennai (RDCC) on Tuesday. This new facility is poised to bolster local design and innovation efforts.

Speaking at the inauguration, Renault CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle announced plans to launch five new models in the next two years, all crafted with an emphasis on localisation. The design centre, strategically located near the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India, will be an epicenter of excellence.

The 1,500 square meter RDCC boasts state-of-the-art technology, including an advanced virtual reality studio and an immersive exhibition space. As Renault's fifth global design centre, it underscores the company's deepening commitment to India, aligning with the 'renault. rethink' strategy and their International Game Plan 2027.

