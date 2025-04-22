Renault Launches Cutting-Edge Design Centre in Chennai: A New Era of 'Design in India'

Renault, a leading French carmaker, has taken a significant stride in its 'design in India' vision with the inauguration of the Renault Design Centre Chennai (RDCC) on Tuesday. This new facility is poised to bolster local design and innovation efforts.

Speaking at the inauguration, Renault CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle announced plans to launch five new models in the next two years, all crafted with an emphasis on localisation. The design centre, strategically located near the Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India, will be an epicenter of excellence.

The 1,500 square meter RDCC boasts state-of-the-art technology, including an advanced virtual reality studio and an immersive exhibition space. As Renault's fifth global design centre, it underscores the company's deepening commitment to India, aligning with the 'renault. rethink' strategy and their International Game Plan 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)