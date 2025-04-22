IMF Economist Discusses Dollar Demand Reassessment

International Monetary Fund chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, commented Tuesday on the weakening of the dollar and a shift in demand for dollar-based assets, signaling a market reassessment.

During the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Gourinchas stated that substantial inflows into dollar assets had occurred in recent years, making recent adjustments normal.

"Markets are managing the adjustments well, and there are no indications of stress, even within currency markets," Gourinchas assured.

