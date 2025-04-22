HCL Technologies Reports Robust Profit Growth and Forecasts Strong Future

HCL Technologies has reported an 8.1% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,307 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25, compared to Rs 3,986 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced a 6.1% rise, reaching Rs 30,246 crore from Rs 28,499 crore recorded in the March quarter of 2023-24. Over the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, HCL Technologies saw its net profit climb approximately 11% to Rs 17,390 crore, while revenue grew 6.5% year-over-year to Rs 1,17,055 crore.

For the fiscal year 2026, HCL Technologies projects revenue growth between 2% and 5% in constant currency terms, a forecast that surpasses expectations for its major competitors. The company also marked an increase in its workforce by 2,665 employees, bringing the total headcount to 2,23,420 in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)