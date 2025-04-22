Left Menu

HCL Technologies Reports Robust Profit Growth and Forecasts Strong Future

HCL Technologies announced an 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter 2024-25, totaling Rs 4,307 crore. The company also reported a 6.1% rise in revenue. Looking ahead, HCL anticipates a revenue growth of 2-5% for FY26. Additionally, its total headcount rose by 2,665 in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:02 IST
HCL Technologies has reported an 8.1% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,307 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25, compared to Rs 3,986 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.

The company's revenue from operations also experienced a 6.1% rise, reaching Rs 30,246 crore from Rs 28,499 crore recorded in the March quarter of 2023-24. Over the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, HCL Technologies saw its net profit climb approximately 11% to Rs 17,390 crore, while revenue grew 6.5% year-over-year to Rs 1,17,055 crore.

For the fiscal year 2026, HCL Technologies projects revenue growth between 2% and 5% in constant currency terms, a forecast that surpasses expectations for its major competitors. The company also marked an increase in its workforce by 2,665 employees, bringing the total headcount to 2,23,420 in FY25.

