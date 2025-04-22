Left Menu

Ukraine Air Force Foils Massive Drone Assault

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 38 of 77 attack drones launched by Russia on Tuesday morning. The air force reported on Telegram that electronic warfare likely deterred 31 drones, preventing them from reaching their targets. This was part of a larger attack involving dozens of drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:22 IST
Ukraine Air Force Foils Massive Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant defensive triumph, Ukraine's air force reported the interception of 38 out of 77 attack drones dispatched by Russia early Tuesday morning. The offensive, part of a larger ongoing operation involving dozens of drones, highlights escalating overnight assault tactics utilized by Russia.

Communicating via the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's air force revealed that electronic warfare measures were instrumental in ensuring an additional 31 drones did not succeed in reaching their intended targets. This marks a noteworthy achievement in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counteract aerial threats and maintain national security.

The attack, characterized by its scale and intensity, depicts a continued strategy by Russia to exert pressure on Ukraine through nocturnal aerial offensives. As tensions deepen, both nations continue to adapt and refine their strategic military responses in this high-stakes conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025