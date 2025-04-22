Ukraine Air Force Foils Massive Drone Assault

In a significant defensive triumph, Ukraine's air force reported the interception of 38 out of 77 attack drones dispatched by Russia early Tuesday morning. The offensive, part of a larger ongoing operation involving dozens of drones, highlights escalating overnight assault tactics utilized by Russia.

Communicating via the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's air force revealed that electronic warfare measures were instrumental in ensuring an additional 31 drones did not succeed in reaching their intended targets. This marks a noteworthy achievement in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counteract aerial threats and maintain national security.

The attack, characterized by its scale and intensity, depicts a continued strategy by Russia to exert pressure on Ukraine through nocturnal aerial offensives. As tensions deepen, both nations continue to adapt and refine their strategic military responses in this high-stakes conflict.

