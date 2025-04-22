Left Menu

India's Quantum Leap: Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Vision for the Future

Andhra Pradesh is set to establish India's first quantum computing village, marking a significant stride in technological advancement. Collaborating with IBM and L&T, the project aims to foster a cutting-edge research ecosystem. Featuring a dedicated data center, the initiative promises transformative innovation across industries.

22-04-2025
In a pioneering move, the Andhra Pradesh government is making strides toward setting up India's first quantum computing village. On Tuesday, discussions were held with key stakeholders to explore the intricacies of this groundbreaking initiative.

Katamneni Bhaskar, secretary of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), engaged with representatives from tech giants IBM and Larsen & Toubro to lay the foundational stones of a transformative facility, aimed at propelling India to the forefront of quantum computing.

Envisioned as a 50-acre hub, the village will feature IBM's state-of-the-art quantum systems within infrastructure crafted by L&T. A focus on ecosystem development and scalable infrastructures underlines the project's ambitious scope, with stakeholders dedicated to fostering high-performance computing opportunities that promise to revolutionize both industry and academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

