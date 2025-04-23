CME Group Sees Profit Surge Amid Market Volatility

CME Group, a prominent derivatives exchange, witnessed a notable rise in its first-quarter profits, as reported on Wednesday. This surge is attributed to robust trading volumes across various product lines, a trend observed as traders navigate a swiftly evolving economic landscape.

The profit for the first three months ending on March 31 climbed to $956 million, or $2.62 per share, up from $855 million, or $2.35 per share, recorded in the corresponding period last year. During times of market volatility, CME Group experiences elevated trading activities as clients hedge their investments and manage financial risks through futures and options.

In response to inflation concerns spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategies and geopolitical uncertainties, there was an increased demand for derivatives in the first quarter. Consequently, CME's revenue also saw an uptick, growing to $1.64 billion from the previous year's $1.49 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)