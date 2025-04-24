LTIMindtree's FY25 Financial Results Highlight AI-Led Growth
LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting company, announced a 5% revenue growth for FY25 amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. AI-led deals significantly contributed to their success across tech-intensive sectors. The company maintains 741 active clients and plans further advancements in AI-driven solutions and robust strategic partnerships to optimize customer outcomes.
LTIMindtree, a global player in technology consulting and digital solutions, reported notable financial achievements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Despite a challenging macroeconomic landscape, the company saw a 5% revenue increase in constant currency terms, with an EBIT margin of 14.5%.
Driving this growth were AI-led projects across various sectors. The order inflow indicates growing acceptance of AI in its service offerings. Key transitions, like that of Venu Lambu's leadership role, have reinforced strategic targets, equipped the firm for major deal closures, and ensured a strong industry presence.
The company maintains a healthy balance sheet and boasts substantial partnerships, including those with Google and AWS, which facilitate comprehensive cloud solutions. This positions LTIMindtree well for future expansions and innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
