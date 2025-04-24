UK Steps Up: Mandatory Age Restrictions on Harmful Online Content

The UK's communications watchdog, Ofcom, has taken a significant step towards shielding children online by mandating that platforms hosting explicit or harmful material enforce rigorous age restrictions. This move is part of the newly enforced Online Safety Act aimed at protecting young users from inappropriate content.

Ofcom's Chief, Melanie Dawes, stated that these changes are expected to create safer digital environments, reducing hazardous content and interactions. Despite potential risks of the rules being softened during trade negotiations with the US, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy affirmed the regulations remain intact.

Non-compliance comes at a hefty price—fines up to 10% of global revenue or 18 million pounds. Ofcom holds the authority to engage courts to force third parties to disrupt services for continued violations, reinforcing the country's commitment to child safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)