Left Menu

UK Steps Up: Mandatory Age Restrictions on Harmful Online Content

The UK regulator Ofcom mandates stringent age controls on harmful online content by July 25, under the Online Safety Act. Platforms must protect users under 18 from harmful content or face significant penalties. Culture Secretary ensures regulations remain firm despite trade negotiations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:46 IST
UK Steps Up: Mandatory Age Restrictions on Harmful Online Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's communications watchdog, Ofcom, has taken a significant step towards shielding children online by mandating that platforms hosting explicit or harmful material enforce rigorous age restrictions. This move is part of the newly enforced Online Safety Act aimed at protecting young users from inappropriate content.

Ofcom's Chief, Melanie Dawes, stated that these changes are expected to create safer digital environments, reducing hazardous content and interactions. Despite potential risks of the rules being softened during trade negotiations with the US, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy affirmed the regulations remain intact.

Non-compliance comes at a hefty price—fines up to 10% of global revenue or 18 million pounds. Ofcom holds the authority to engage courts to force third parties to disrupt services for continued violations, reinforcing the country's commitment to child safety online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025