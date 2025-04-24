ECB Weighs Strategy Overhaul Amid Global Volatility

The European Central Bank is evaluating a potential overhaul of its monetary-policy strategy in response to rising global volatility and unpredictable price shocks, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the situation suggested that ECB Governing Council members are slated to discuss a strategic shift during an informal retreat occurring on May 6-7 in Porto, Portugal. The meeting is expected to provide the first comprehensive debate on an ongoing review of their approach.

Preparations for this pivotal discussion were relayed by individuals preferring anonymity, pointing to the significance of this potential policy evolution.

