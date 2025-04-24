Left Menu

ECB Weighs Strategy Overhaul Amid Global Volatility

The European Central Bank is contemplating a strategic shift in its monetary policy to better address price shocks amid increasing global volatility. An informal retreat in Porto, Portugal, will serve as the venue for an in-depth discussion among ECB Governing Council members about this potential policy change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:55 IST
ECB Weighs Strategy Overhaul Amid Global Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank is evaluating a potential overhaul of its monetary-policy strategy in response to rising global volatility and unpredictable price shocks, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the situation suggested that ECB Governing Council members are slated to discuss a strategic shift during an informal retreat occurring on May 6-7 in Porto, Portugal. The meeting is expected to provide the first comprehensive debate on an ongoing review of their approach.

Preparations for this pivotal discussion were relayed by individuals preferring anonymity, pointing to the significance of this potential policy evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025