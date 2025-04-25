Left Menu

Grundfos Unveils CUE 120: A Revolution in Energy-Efficient Pump Technology in India

Grundfos has launched the CUE 120, a variable frequency drive developed in India, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and control in pumping solutions. Designed specifically for the Indian market, the CUE 120 promises significant improvements in energy consumption and sustainability, marking a historical first for Grundfos India's locally developed product.

Grundfos, renowned for its global pumping solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation, the CUE 120, a variable frequency drive meticulously developed in India for the local market. This pioneering product is set to revolutionize energy efficiency and pump performance control in the region.

Research indicates a staggering 70% of variable frequency drives currently operate on default factory settings, which rarely meet the specific application needs, leading to inefficient energy use and higher operational costs. The CUE 120 seeks to overcome these challenges by offering tailored solutions that align with India's unique requirements, thereby enhancing energy efficiency.

As a locally developed offering, the CUE 120 marks a significant milestone for Grundfos India, embodying innovation and sustainability. With this launch, the company underscores its commitment to providing smarter, more energy-efficient pumping solutions, aiding industries, municipalities, and businesses across India in achieving a greener future.

