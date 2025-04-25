Tanla Platforms Reports Strong Financial Performance in FY25
Tanla Platforms Limited, India's leading CPaaS provider, announced impressive financial results for Q4 and FY25. With a revenue of ₹4,028 crore, and significant profit and cash flow metrics, the company has focused on strategic OTT investments, international expansion, and innovation, recognized by multiple awards and honors.
- Country:
- India
HYDERABAD, India — April 25, 2025 — Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, revealed its robust financial results for the fourth quarter and FY25. The company reported a revenue of ₹1,024 crore for Q4, marking a quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.4%. The annual revenue reached ₹4,028 crore, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 2.5%.
Founder Chairman & CEO Uday Reddy highlighted the success of strategic investments in OTT platforms, signing two international contracts for their MaaP platform deployment. The company plans to continue focusing on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation, supported by a free cash flow exceeding ₹5 billion for the year.
Tanla has been recognized with several accolades, including the 15th Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in the telecom sector and a commendation for corporate governance. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, adhering to its 30% dividend payout policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
