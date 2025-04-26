Trump's Trade Tango: A Chaotic Dance with Global Repercussions

U.S. President Donald Trump made claims on Friday about ongoing tariff negotiations with China, but Beijing refuted these assertions, highlighting the confusion surrounding trade war developments. This uncertainty has left the global economy on edge as the two nations navigate potential resolutions.

Amidst conflicting information, Trump's administration remains engaged in intensive trade discussions with international counterparts. While the U.S. Treasury Secretary expressed optimism, finance chiefs at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings voiced concerns about the risks posed by tariffs on global economic growth and employment.

Efforts to de-escalate tensions included China's exemption of certain U.S. imports from steep tariffs and ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and Japan. Although President Trump touted potential agreements, experts warn that his protectionist tactics could heighten costs for U.S. consumers and trigger a recession.

