North Korea's Naval Expansion: Kim Jong Un's Latest Warship Launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled a new 5,000-tonne destroyer equipped with powerful weapons, marking a significant naval expansion. The ship, set for service next year, symbolizes enhanced pre-emptive attack capabilities. The development comes amid rising military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Updated: 26-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:59 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrated a notable advancement in the country's naval capabilities with the launch of a 5,000-tonne destroyer equipped with advanced weaponry, as announced by state media KCNA.

During a speech at the launch ceremony, Kim stated the ship would officially join the navy next year, amid heightened tensions with the United States over military power displays.

The new destroyer, unveiled at Nampho's military shipbuilding dockyard, signifies a shift towards greater open-sea operations, with Kim emphasizing the importance of strong pre-emptive attack capabilities.

