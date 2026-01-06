Left Menu

Global Markets React to Eased U.S. Military Tensions

The U.S. dollar dipped as global markets adapted to decreased geopolitical tensions from U.S. military operations in Venezuela. Stock market rallies and dovish Federal Reserve comments influenced this shift, with the dollar weakening against major currencies while the Australian and New Zealand dollars outperformed.

The U.S. dollar fell for a second consecutive day as fears over military tensions in Venezuela subsided, and global stock markets rallied. This shift was supported by comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting a dovish outlook.

Despite initial volatility from the U.S. military's actions in Venezuela, currency markets showed resilience. According to Francesco Pesole, an FX analyst at ING, equities' strong performance countered geopolitical risks, easing the dollar's earlier gains.

The dollar index further declined, registering at 98.25, as other currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars performed well alongside global investor sentiment. The dollar remained under pressure due to U.S. manufacturing data and comments from Fed officials hinting at possible policy easing.

