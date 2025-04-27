Kaspersky's Strategic Expansion in India's Booming Digital Market

Cybersecurity giant Kaspersky is strategically targeting India, recognizing the region's fast-paced digital growth and rising cybersecurity demands. The company is set on expanding its local workforce, with plans to strengthen partnerships across various industries.

Jaydeep Singh, Kaspersky's General Manager for India, disclosed that the company has notably increased its staff in India, tripling its workforce over the past two years. This expansion includes new hires in sales, pre-sales, and support roles, alongside vital global research teams based in the country.

Kaspersky is also investing in advanced threat intelligence operations and digital footprint intelligence analysts. The focus remains on India as a key innovation hub, with ambitions to build local talent, collaborate with government and private entities, and drive advancements in cybersecurity regulation and infrastructure.

