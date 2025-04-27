In an interview on CBS' 'Face the Nation', Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Moscow would persist in targeting Ukrainian military facilities, exacerbating tensions in the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the nearly 70 Russian attacks over the weekend, noting insufficient global pressure on Russia.

The recent missile strike on a Kyiv residential building, which claimed at least 12 lives, drew international criticism, including a rare rebuke from former U.S. President Donald Trump. He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities in a brief social media post, "Vladimir, STOP."

Lavrov also dismissed allegations regarding the Russian military's intention and commented on the potential storage of Iran's nuclear materials, should the United States and Iran find it beneficial. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy's concerns center on escalating military activity and the insufficient international response to Russian aggression.

