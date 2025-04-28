VinFast VF 7: India's Most Anticipated Electric SUV

VinFast India, a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has been recognized with the 'Most Awaited New Car' award by ABP Live News for its upcoming VF 7 model. The accolade highlights the growing anticipation among Indian consumers and industry experts for this premium electric SUV.

Officially revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the VinFast VF 7 has captured attention with its distinctive design and advanced technology. The premium C-SUV features VinFast's 'Asymmetric Aerospace' design, emphasizing futuristic aesthetics and innovation, including V-shaped lighting and extensive driver assistance systems.

Targeted at environmentally conscious consumers, the VF 7 offers a blend of high-end design, innovation, and safety. As VinFast prepares for its India launch, the company is enhancing its manufacturing and dealership networks, aiming to advance electric vehicle adoption in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)