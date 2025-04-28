App Store Ecosystem: A Catalyst for India's Booming Developer Industry
Apple's App Store ecosystem in India facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in developer billings and sales in 2024. A new study highlights the App Store's significant role in providing global reach and business opportunities for Indian developers, with earnings tripling in five years. India-based developers have excelled across various app categories.
Apple's recent study unveiled the substantial impact of its App Store ecosystem on India's app developer industry, generating Rs 44,447 crore in billings and sales in 2024.
Conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali of IIM Ahmedabad, the research highlighted that over 94% of the revenue was retained by developers without any commission paid to Apple.
Global earnings for India-based developers tripled over five years, showcasing the App Store's role in expanding business horizons and fostering innovation.
