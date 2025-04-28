Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Economic Data Week Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures showed minimal movement as investors prepared for a week of key economic data and major earnings announcements. The focus remains on U.S. trade policy developments amid mixed negotiations signals between the U.S. and China, while traders eye the impact of new tariffs on company earnings.

U.S. stock index futures indicated a flat opening on Monday, as traders geared up for a pivotal week filled with critical economic data releases and earnings reports from some of the largest companies on Wall Street. Ongoing U.S. trade policy developments continued to capture the market's attention.

The major indexes ended last week in positive territory, with the small-cap Russell 2000 enjoying its strongest week since November, reflecting possible signs of de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions. However, varying statements from Beijing and President Trump highlighted the uncertainties surrounding trade negotiations.

Investors remained cautious, focusing on company earnings and executive insights about the potential influence of tariffs. The tech giants—referred to as the 'Magnificent Seven'—including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, are expected to announce their results. Analysts predict tech firms will continue to beat earnings forecasts due to their resilience against tariffs.

