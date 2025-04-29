Kult Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Beauty Tech

Kult, a beauty tech startup based in Gurugram, has raised USD 20 million in Series A funding to significantly expand its app-based business operations. The funding round, led by the M3M Family Office, aims to bolster the company's technological capabilities and operational growth.

The startup, fostering an AI-driven platform offering personalized skincare solutions, will use the funds for technology and operational expenses, according to co-founder Karishma Singh. Kult is eyeing a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 650-700 crore in the current fiscal year.

Adding board members from M3M Family Office, Kult aims to reach 10,000 orders daily by next year, targeting the intersection of data-driven solutions and consumer personalization in the beauty industry. The round also saw involvement from major investment firm Venture Catalysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)