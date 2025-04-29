Left Menu

Kult Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Beauty Tech

Beauty tech startup Kult has secured $20 million in funding, led by M3M Family Office, to expand its app-based business. Founders Karishma Singh and Ruchika Pallavi aim for a GMV of Rs 650-700 crore this fiscal year with plans to offer personalized skincare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:00 IST
Kult Raises $20 Million to Revolutionize Beauty Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kult, a beauty tech startup based in Gurugram, has raised USD 20 million in Series A funding to significantly expand its app-based business operations. The funding round, led by the M3M Family Office, aims to bolster the company's technological capabilities and operational growth.

The startup, fostering an AI-driven platform offering personalized skincare solutions, will use the funds for technology and operational expenses, according to co-founder Karishma Singh. Kult is eyeing a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 650-700 crore in the current fiscal year.

Adding board members from M3M Family Office, Kult aims to reach 10,000 orders daily by next year, targeting the intersection of data-driven solutions and consumer personalization in the beauty industry. The round also saw involvement from major investment firm Venture Catalysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025