Starlink Eyes Expansion into Uganda Amid Telecom Competition

In a recent development, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced a 'productive meeting' with representatives from Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet division of SpaceX. The company is targeting an expansion into the East African market, with Uganda potentially in its sights.

Starlink, which aims to provide affordable internet services especially in remote areas, has already acquired licenses in multiple African countries, including Somalia and Lesotho. President Museveni welcomed their interest, acknowledging the persistent complaints from Ugandan consumers over costly and erratic internet services, which are often attributed to insufficient market competition.

However, the future remains uncertain as it is not confirmed if Starlink has formally applied for a license in Uganda. The Uganda Communications Commission has not responded to inquiries on the subject, while MTN Group and Bharti Airtel continue to dominate the nation's telecom industry.

