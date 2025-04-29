Left Menu

Starlink Eyes Expansion into Uganda Amid Telecom Competition

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni discussed Starlink's potential entry into Uganda with company representatives. While the satellite internet company, part of SpaceX, seeks to expand into the East African market, it's unclear if they've applied for a license. Current telecom operators face criticism over expensive and unreliable internet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:43 IST
Starlink Eyes Expansion into Uganda Amid Telecom Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a recent development, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced a 'productive meeting' with representatives from Elon Musk's Starlink, a satellite internet division of SpaceX. The company is targeting an expansion into the East African market, with Uganda potentially in its sights.

Starlink, which aims to provide affordable internet services especially in remote areas, has already acquired licenses in multiple African countries, including Somalia and Lesotho. President Museveni welcomed their interest, acknowledging the persistent complaints from Ugandan consumers over costly and erratic internet services, which are often attributed to insufficient market competition.

However, the future remains uncertain as it is not confirmed if Starlink has formally applied for a license in Uganda. The Uganda Communications Commission has not responded to inquiries on the subject, while MTN Group and Bharti Airtel continue to dominate the nation's telecom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025