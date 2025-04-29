On Monday, a massive power outage in Spain and Portugal served as a stark reminder of the dependency on modern technology. The midday blackout, lasting eight hours, left individuals trapped in lifts and stranded on halted trains. As metros and transport systems failed, many were forced to navigate in the dark.

With communication networks incapacitated, citizens turned to old-fashioned methods, such as car or analogue radios, for news. In cities, chaos ensued as traffic lights failed, leading to gridlock, while supermarkets and other businesses struggled with electronic payment systems down.

The outage not only highlighted vulnerabilities but also reminded citizens of simpler joys. Impromptu gatherings took place in sunlit squares, offering a taste of life's basic pleasures as the digital world was momentarily switched off.

