Choice Consultancy Expands Rural Digitisation Efforts with Major Contracts

Choice Consultancy Services, part of Choice International, has secured projects worth Rs 67 crore to enhance rural digitisation in India. The firm won contracts for PACS computerisation in Bihar and Karnataka, and will also support BharatNet in several regions, aligning with government digital expansion goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:55 IST
Choice Consultancy Services, a division of Financial services firm Choice International, has significantly boosted its role in India's rural digitisation initiative by securing projects valued at Rs 67 crore.

The company received a substantial work order worth Rs 46.34 crore from Bihar's Office of the Registrar, Cooperative Societies to computerise 3,576 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). This extends the firm's ongoing efforts to digitise over 9,000 PACS nationwide, with 4,000 located in Bihar alone.

Additionally, Choice Consultancy is set to digitise 878 PACS in Karnataka under a Rs 10.23 crore contract. It will also serve as the Project Monitoring Unit for the BharatNet programme across West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and the North-east region, undertaking a Rs 10.26 crore assignment. These projects support broadband infrastructure in remote areas through a three-year contract involving evaluation, vendor coordination, and progress reporting.

These initiatives are in line with the Indian government's vision to modernise rural institutions, increase digital access, and promote inclusive economic growth. Choice International's CEO, Arun Poddar, highlighted that the PACS computerisation efforts in Bihar and Karnataka should culminate over the next 24 to 30 months, aiming to digitally empower farmers and rural communities by improving financial service access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

