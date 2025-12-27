Tensions Flare as Karnataka and Kerala Clash Over Bengaluru Demolitions

The recent demolition drive in North Bengaluru has sparked a political fray between Karnataka and Kerala. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has advised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to refrain from commenting on internal affairs, following Vijayan's strong criticism of the demolition of Muslim residential areas as shocking and painful.

Karnataka officials, including Shivakumar, maintain that the move targets illegal land occupation in hazardous sites, stressing that alternative housing will be provided to those eligible. The Deputy CM emphasized that the slum areas in question were erected illegally in waste dump sites, and addressed concerns that involve political manipulations amidst election times.

Shivakumar assured that Karnataka's Congress government plans to rehabilitate genuine settlers under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana, dismissing claims of excessive force such as using bulldozers. He also criticized broad allegations of minority-targeting politics, ensuring that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and city officials are working to resolve the issue appropriately.

