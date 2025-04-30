Vividobots Secures Funding to Revolutionize Urban Robotic Solutions
Vividobots, a robotic automation startup, has raised Rs 1.47 crore in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be used to innovate products and expand robotic deployments in metro areas. The company aims to enhance efficiency in real estate maintenance with its time, cost, and material-saving systems.
City-based startup Vividobots has successfully raised Rs 1.47 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, a prominent official revealed.
The infusion of capital will be pivotal for Vividobots in enhancing product innovation and expanding the deployment of vertical-specific robotic solutions across metro cities, which are witnessing significant growth in real estate and require efficient maintenance.
The company's pioneering robotic systems promise up to 70% time savings, cost reductions of 50%, and a 15% decrease in material wastage, addressing the challenges of maintaining high-rise buildings effectively. The CEO, B Dhinesh, emphasized the startup's commitment to revolutionizing robotics, driven by human effort and resilience.
