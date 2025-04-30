Left Menu

Vividobots Secures Funding to Revolutionize Urban Robotic Solutions

Vividobots, a robotic automation startup, has raised Rs 1.47 crore in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be used to innovate products and expand robotic deployments in metro areas. The company aims to enhance efficiency in real estate maintenance with its time, cost, and material-saving systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:32 IST
Vividobots Secures Funding to Revolutionize Urban Robotic Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

City-based startup Vividobots has successfully raised Rs 1.47 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, a prominent official revealed.

The infusion of capital will be pivotal for Vividobots in enhancing product innovation and expanding the deployment of vertical-specific robotic solutions across metro cities, which are witnessing significant growth in real estate and require efficient maintenance.

The company's pioneering robotic systems promise up to 70% time savings, cost reductions of 50%, and a 15% decrease in material wastage, addressing the challenges of maintaining high-rise buildings effectively. The CEO, B Dhinesh, emphasized the startup's commitment to revolutionizing robotics, driven by human effort and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025