Vividobots Secures Funding to Revolutionize Urban Robotic Solutions

City-based startup Vividobots has successfully raised Rs 1.47 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, a prominent official revealed.

The infusion of capital will be pivotal for Vividobots in enhancing product innovation and expanding the deployment of vertical-specific robotic solutions across metro cities, which are witnessing significant growth in real estate and require efficient maintenance.

The company's pioneering robotic systems promise up to 70% time savings, cost reductions of 50%, and a 15% decrease in material wastage, addressing the challenges of maintaining high-rise buildings effectively. The CEO, B Dhinesh, emphasized the startup's commitment to revolutionizing robotics, driven by human effort and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)