EU Looks to Expand Satellite Services Amid Tensions

SES, a European satellite company, is in talks with the EU to supplement Starlink's services amidst rising geopolitical tensions. With escalating defense spending and competition from global players like Amazon and China, Europe seeks independent solutions to reduce reliance on foreign satellite options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European satellite company SES is engaged in discussions with the EU and other governments to complement the services provided by Elon Musk's Starlink, according to CEO Adel Al-Saleh in an interview with Reuters. This move comes as Europe seeks to develop indigenous space-based communication solutions.

Amid growing tensions with the U.S. over Ukraine, the European Union reached out to satellite operators like SES and Eutelsat to explore how they could step in if Washington limits Kyiv's access to Starlink. In a recent suggestion, the European Commission proposed that the EU fund access to these regional satellite operators.

Al-Saleh mentioned that the discussions have evolved into strategic conversations aimed at long-term objectives, signaling an increased focus on defense spending by European governments. He clarified that SES doesn't aim to replace Starlink but to augment its network, offering secure communications through its 70-satellite fleet, including medium Earth orbit satellites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

