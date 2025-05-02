Swiggy's 'Bolt' Revolutionizes Food Delivery Across India

Swiggy has announced that its 'Bolt' service, a 10-minute food delivery option launched in October last year, is now operational in over 500 cities across India. This rapid expansion highlights Swiggy's commitment to catering to consumers' demand for quick and convenient food delivery.

Currently, 'Bolt' is responsible for delivering at least one in every 10 orders on Swiggy. This growth coincides with the recent discontinuation of 'Zomato Quick', as its operator, Eternal, cited challenges in achieving profitability without affecting customer experience.

The 'Bolt' service targets restaurants located within a 2-kilometer radius of customers and focuses on dishes that require minimal preparation time. Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor expressed pride in Bolt's rapid scaling, stating that it aligns perfectly with modern consumer lifestyles and marks just the beginning of its journey.

