Left Menu

Infosys Acquires The Missing Link for Strengthened Cybersecurity

Infosys has completed its acquisition of Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link for AUD 98 million. The acquisition aims to bolster Infosys' cybersecurity offerings and strengthen its position in the Australian market, reaffirming its commitment to aiding global clients in their digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:28 IST
Infosys Acquires The Missing Link for Strengthened Cybersecurity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys announced on Friday the successful acquisition of The Missing Link, a cybersecurity services firm based in Australia, in an all-cash transaction valued at AUD 98 million (approximately Rs 532 crore).

This acquisition, conducted through Infosys' wholly-owned subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, expands the company's robust cybersecurity capabilities and enhances its footprint in the rapidly expanding Australian market.

According to the company, this strategic move demonstrates Infosys' ongoing commitment to helping global clients navigate their digital transformation journeys, with innovative end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, in collaboration with The Missing Link and Infosys Cobalt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025