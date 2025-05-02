Infosys Acquires The Missing Link for Strengthened Cybersecurity
Infosys has completed its acquisition of Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link for AUD 98 million. The acquisition aims to bolster Infosys' cybersecurity offerings and strengthen its position in the Australian market, reaffirming its commitment to aiding global clients in their digital transformation.
- Country:
- India
Infosys announced on Friday the successful acquisition of The Missing Link, a cybersecurity services firm based in Australia, in an all-cash transaction valued at AUD 98 million (approximately Rs 532 crore).
This acquisition, conducted through Infosys' wholly-owned subsidiary, Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, expands the company's robust cybersecurity capabilities and enhances its footprint in the rapidly expanding Australian market.
According to the company, this strategic move demonstrates Infosys' ongoing commitment to helping global clients navigate their digital transformation journeys, with innovative end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, in collaboration with The Missing Link and Infosys Cobalt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
