India's Smartphone Boom: A Battle for Market Supremacy
In Q1 2025, Apple's iPhone supply in India grew 25% YoY, capturing 8% market share. Vivo led with 20%, followed by Samsung's 18%. 5G smartphone demand surged, particularly in the Rs 8,000-13,000 range. MediaTek and Qualcomm dominated the chipset market, while Oppo and Motorola noted supply growth.
In the first quarter of 2025, Apple's iPhone achieved a notable 25% year-on-year growth in its Indian supplies, grabbing an 8% share of the market, as per a CyberMedia Research report released on Monday.
Vivo, with a commanding 20% share, dominated India's overall smartphone market. Samsung trailed behind with an 18% share, while Xiaomi's market presence shrank by a striking 37% YoY, placing it in third. Xiaomi's decline highlights challenges within budget and value-for-money smartphone offerings.
The iPhone 16 series played a pivotal role in Apple's growth, propelling its market share in the super-premium (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh) and uber-premium (over Rs 1 lakh) segments by 28% and 15% YoY, respectively. Meanwhile, Oppo increased its market share to 12%, and Motorola saw an impressive 53% growth. The report also highlighted a 5G boom, with 86% of smartphone supplies being 5G, marking a significant 14% YoY rise.
