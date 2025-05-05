Left Menu

India's Naval Prowess: Advanced Underwater Mine Successfully Tested

India has successfully conducted a test of its advanced underwater naval mine, the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). Developed by DRDO and the Indian Navy, this mine bolsters capabilities against stealth ships and submarines, amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has made significant strides in naval defense by successfully test-firing an advanced underwater naval mine, the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). This development marks a powerful enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities against contemporary stealth ships and submarines.

The test firing occurred amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Navy, executed the combat firing with a controlled explosive, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

Produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Apollo Microsystems Limited, the MIGM is the result of a concerted effort by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam and other DRDO laboratories. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the system, lauding its potential to significantly enhance India's undersea warfare capabilities.

