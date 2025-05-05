India's Naval Prowess: Advanced Underwater Mine Successfully Tested
India has successfully conducted a test of its advanced underwater naval mine, the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). Developed by DRDO and the Indian Navy, this mine bolsters capabilities against stealth ships and submarines, amid rising tensions with Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement.
- Country:
- India
India has made significant strides in naval defense by successfully test-firing an advanced underwater naval mine, the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). This development marks a powerful enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities against contemporary stealth ships and submarines.
The test firing occurred amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Navy, executed the combat firing with a controlled explosive, as confirmed by the defence ministry.
Produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Apollo Microsystems Limited, the MIGM is the result of a concerted effort by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam and other DRDO laboratories. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the system, lauding its potential to significantly enhance India's undersea warfare capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Successfully Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship
Indian Navy Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee
Tragic Farewell: Indian Navy Officer's Emotional Final Journey
Indian Navy Mourns Fallen Hero: Lt. Vinay Narwal's Last Journey
Keel Laying of Yard 3040 at GRSE Marks Major Milestone in Indian Navy's NGOPV Project