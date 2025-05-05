India's Naval Prowess: Advanced Underwater Mine Successfully Tested

India has made significant strides in naval defense by successfully test-firing an advanced underwater naval mine, the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). This development marks a powerful enhancement of the Indian Navy's capabilities against contemporary stealth ships and submarines.

The test firing occurred amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Indian Navy, executed the combat firing with a controlled explosive, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

Produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Apollo Microsystems Limited, the MIGM is the result of a concerted effort by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam and other DRDO laboratories. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the system, lauding its potential to significantly enhance India's undersea warfare capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)