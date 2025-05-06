India Leads in AI Trust: A Significant Leap from Global Averages

India is emerging as a leader in trusting artificial intelligence, according to a recent report by KPMG that reveals 76% of Indians have confidence in AI, a figure that starkly contrasts with the worldwide average of 46%.

The report indicates a widespread reliance on AI at work, with around 97% of Indian respondents intentionally incorporating it into their daily tasks. Despite this, concerns about negative outcomes remain, with 78% expressing worries regarding AI, such as diminished human interaction.

As AI technologies become increasingly pervasive, understanding public perception and trust in these systems is crucial. The report shows that India remains optimistic about AI's potential, even as global attitudes show a decline in trust correlating with increased AI adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)