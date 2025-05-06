Left Menu

India Leads in AI Trust: A Significant Leap from Global Averages

A KPMG report shows that 76% of Indians trust AI, compared to 46% globally. 97% use AI at work, and while optimism is high, 78% worry about negative outcomes like reduced human interaction. The study surveyed over 48,000 people globally, highlighting trust, use, and attitudes towards AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is emerging as a leader in trusting artificial intelligence, according to a recent report by KPMG that reveals 76% of Indians have confidence in AI, a figure that starkly contrasts with the worldwide average of 46%.

The report indicates a widespread reliance on AI at work, with around 97% of Indian respondents intentionally incorporating it into their daily tasks. Despite this, concerns about negative outcomes remain, with 78% expressing worries regarding AI, such as diminished human interaction.

As AI technologies become increasingly pervasive, understanding public perception and trust in these systems is crucial. The report shows that India remains optimistic about AI's potential, even as global attitudes show a decline in trust correlating with increased AI adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

