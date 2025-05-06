Left Menu

SBI Life Launches Hack-AI-thon: Pioneering AI-driven Insurance Solutions

SBI Life Insurance introduced 'Hack-AI-thon', a national initiative aimed at integrating AI into life insurance solutions. Attracting over 7,500 tech students, the event encourages innovation for customer experience, fraud prevention, and accessibility. Fifteen top teams vie for victory in Mumbai's grand finale.

SBI Life Insurance, a leading Indian private life insurer, has unveiled the inaugural edition of 'Hack-AI-thon', a nationwide initiative designed to harness artificial intelligence for the future of life insurance. The event offers a platform for technology students across India to propose solutions addressing critical business challenges in the insurance sector.

The Hack-AI-thon received an exceptional response with more than 7,500 registrations. Over 50 teams from across the country participated in regional rounds held in Pune, Delhi, and Chennai. The top 15 teams will now progress to the grand finale in Mumbai, showcasing innovative solutions judged on originality, feasibility, and relevance.

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR at SBI Life, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation for addressing real-life challenges like cybersecurity and personalization in insurance. The initiative aims to foster a technology-driven, customer-first insurance experience, aligned with SBI Life's digital transformation journey.

