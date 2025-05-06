Left Menu

SpaceX Gains Approval for Massive Starship Launch Expansion

SpaceX has received U.S. regulatory approval to significantly increase its annual rate of Starship rocket launches and booster landings. The decision, made by the Federal Aviation Administration, allows up to 25 launches from Texas, facilitating the extensive development of the Mars-bound spacecraft.

Updated: 06-05-2025 23:20 IST
SpaceX has been greenlit by U.S. regulators to ramp up the frequency of its Starship rocket launches. This approval from the Federal Aviation Administration allows the company to launch up to 25 times annually from Texas, a significant increase from the previous cap of five.

The decision marks a critical milestone for Elon Musk's space exploration ambitions, facilitating expanded development on a rocket intended for missions to Mars. The increased launch frequency will also include more booster landings in various bodies of water.

The FAA determined that this substantial scale-up would not severely impact the surrounding environment, nor any potential incidents like rocket explosions over the Gulf of Mexico or international waters.

