Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call for Drone Defense: A New Dimension in Modern Warfare

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Ukraine's government to collaborate with Western allies to develop interceptor drones, crucial for defense in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He envisions each region managing its drone capabilities, highlighting their importance in modern warfare and Ukraine's accelerating domestic drone production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:24 IST
Zelenskiy's Call for Drone Defense: A New Dimension in Modern Warfare

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon his government to partner with Ukraine's Western allies to create interceptor drones, a critical line of defense against aerial attacks in the prolonged conflict with Russia.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic necessity of employing advanced drone technology to counter attacks from Russian drones, particularly the Iranian-designed Shahed drones. The president has tasked the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with actively engaging partners to fund the production of these interceptors.

Underlining the drones' significance in modern warfare, Zelenskiy has repeatedly sought sophisticated air defense systems from allies. In a substantial boost to its military arsenal, Ukraine now produces millions of drones annually, a stark contrast to its capabilities prior to the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025