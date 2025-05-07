Zelenskiy's Call for Drone Defense: A New Dimension in Modern Warfare
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Ukraine's government to collaborate with Western allies to develop interceptor drones, crucial for defense in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He envisions each region managing its drone capabilities, highlighting their importance in modern warfare and Ukraine's accelerating domestic drone production.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon his government to partner with Ukraine's Western allies to create interceptor drones, a critical line of defense against aerial attacks in the prolonged conflict with Russia.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic necessity of employing advanced drone technology to counter attacks from Russian drones, particularly the Iranian-designed Shahed drones. The president has tasked the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with actively engaging partners to fund the production of these interceptors.
Underlining the drones' significance in modern warfare, Zelenskiy has repeatedly sought sophisticated air defense systems from allies. In a substantial boost to its military arsenal, Ukraine now produces millions of drones annually, a stark contrast to its capabilities prior to the 2022 invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Suggests Russian Theft of Chinese Drone Technology
Zelenskiy Alleges Russian Drone Technology Theft from China
U.S. Proposes Peace Framework Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Stalled Peace Talks: Rubio's Abrupt Cancellation and the Future of the Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Diplomatic Tango: Navigating Peace Talks Amidst Ukraine-Russia Conflict