Zelenskiy's Call for Drone Defense: A New Dimension in Modern Warfare

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called upon his government to partner with Ukraine's Western allies to create interceptor drones, a critical line of defense against aerial attacks in the prolonged conflict with Russia.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic necessity of employing advanced drone technology to counter attacks from Russian drones, particularly the Iranian-designed Shahed drones. The president has tasked the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with actively engaging partners to fund the production of these interceptors.

Underlining the drones' significance in modern warfare, Zelenskiy has repeatedly sought sophisticated air defense systems from allies. In a substantial boost to its military arsenal, Ukraine now produces millions of drones annually, a stark contrast to its capabilities prior to the 2022 invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)