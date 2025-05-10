India's Strategic Importance in Google Cloud's Global Expansion
Google Cloud identifies India as a crucial market given its massive consumer base and role as a global builder economy. Bikram Singh Bedi, VP and Country MD, highlights the dual scale and builder economy dimensions as reasons for focus. Google Cloud operates across various sectors in India with major local clients.
India's stature as a colossal consumer market and a global builder economy marks it as one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important markets for Google Cloud, according to a leading official.
Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director for Google Cloud, emphasized India's dual dimensions of scale and innovation making it a high-priority market for the company.
Google Cloud maintains two cloud regions in India—Mumbai and Delhi—and collaborates with a plethora of firms in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, solidifying India's place in their global strategy.
