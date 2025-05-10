India's Strategic Importance in Google Cloud's Global Expansion

India's stature as a colossal consumer market and a global builder economy marks it as one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important markets for Google Cloud, according to a leading official.

Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director for Google Cloud, emphasized India's dual dimensions of scale and innovation making it a high-priority market for the company.

Google Cloud maintains two cloud regions in India—Mumbai and Delhi—and collaborates with a plethora of firms in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, solidifying India's place in their global strategy.

