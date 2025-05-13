Formula Fixed: Revolutionizing Cycling with Adrenaline and Street-Cred

In a dramatic twist on traditional cycling, Formula Fixed offers thrill-seekers an adrenaline-fueled experience on their fixed-gear bicycles. The sport, founded by James and Clare Grady, aims to captivate American audiences by infusing cycling with a high-octane blend of messenger culture and video game aesthetics.

Formula Fixed sets itself apart with its unique approach; there are no gears or brakes, just pure athletic action. The Gradys aim to overhaul cycling's narrative, focusing on culture, inclusivity, and dynamism in the sport. The debut season will challenge the status quo, launching with two qualifying events in September.

Fans can expect an immersive experience reminiscent of arena sports, driven by intense competition and spectacle. The Gradys are confident, drawing from the overwhelming success of past events and critical support from brands like Red Bull and Rapha. This innovative series could redefine the future of cycling fandom in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)