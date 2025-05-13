Left Menu

Formula Fixed: Revolutionizing Cycling with Adrenaline and Street-Cred

Formula Fixed is a bold new cycling format aiming to invigorate the sport's appeal in the U.S. through exciting fixed-gear competitions. Co-founders James and Clare Grady are looking to redefine cycling with immersive experiences, culminating in the inaugural Pro Series debuting in 2026. Featuring thrilling no-brake races, the series emphasizes culture, inclusivity, and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 03:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist on traditional cycling, Formula Fixed offers thrill-seekers an adrenaline-fueled experience on their fixed-gear bicycles. The sport, founded by James and Clare Grady, aims to captivate American audiences by infusing cycling with a high-octane blend of messenger culture and video game aesthetics.

Formula Fixed sets itself apart with its unique approach; there are no gears or brakes, just pure athletic action. The Gradys aim to overhaul cycling's narrative, focusing on culture, inclusivity, and dynamism in the sport. The debut season will challenge the status quo, launching with two qualifying events in September.

Fans can expect an immersive experience reminiscent of arena sports, driven by intense competition and spectacle. The Gradys are confident, drawing from the overwhelming success of past events and critical support from brands like Red Bull and Rapha. This innovative series could redefine the future of cycling fandom in the United States.

